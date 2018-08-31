FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 31, 2018 / 1:24 PM / Updated an hour ago

No Canadian agriculture concessions in U.S. trade talks-USTR

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Canada has made no agriculture concessions to the United States in bilateral trade talks aimed at reaching deal in principle to modernize the North American Free Trade Agreement, a spokeswoman for the United States Trade Representative’s office said. “The negotiations between the United States and Canada are ongoing. There have been no concessions by Canada on agriculture,” the spokeswoman said in a brief emailed statement. (Reporting by David Lawder Editing by Susan Thomas)

