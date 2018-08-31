No Canadian agriculture concessions in U.S. trade talks-USTR

WASHINGTON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Canada has made no agriculture concessions to the United States in bilateral trade talks aimed at reaching deal in principle to modernize the North American Free Trade Agreement, a spokeswoman for the United States Trade Representative’s office said. “The negotiations between the United States and Canada are ongoing. There have been no concessions by Canada on agriculture,” the spokeswoman said in a brief emailed statement. (Reporting by David Lawder Editing by Susan Thomas)