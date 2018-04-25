FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 25, 2018 / 10:24 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Canada's Freeland sees progress in NAFTA talks with U.S on autos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 25 (Reuters) - Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland on Wednesday said she was seeing good progress in talks with the United States on rules for autos in an updated NAFTA trade deal.

Freeland, who met with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, told reporters she was meeting with Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo later on Wednesday and that talks between the counties would continue on Thursday.

She said the issue of a U.S.-proposed sunset clause that would allow any one of the three NAFTA members to quit the pact after five years did not come up on Wednesday in her talks with Lighthizer. Canada and Mexico are opposed to the measure. (Reporting by David Lawder)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.