Mexico NAFTA auto proposal envisages 70 pct content - sources

MEXICO CITY, May 8 (Reuters) - Mexican negotiators have proposed a 70 percent regional content requirement for the auto industry under a reworked NAFTA trade deal in response to a U.S. proposal for a 75 percent level, four sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Mexico’s economy ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Canadian, Mexican and U.S. officials were in Washington on Tuesday to rework NAFTA as efforts focused on crafting new rules for the auto sector. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez, Dave Graham and Sharay Angulo)