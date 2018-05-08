FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 8, 2018 / 11:12 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Mexico NAFTA auto proposal envisages 70 pct content - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, May 8 (Reuters) - Mexican negotiators have proposed a 70 percent regional content requirement for the auto industry under a reworked NAFTA trade deal in response to a U.S. proposal for a 75 percent level, four sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Mexico’s economy ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Canadian, Mexican and U.S. officials were in Washington on Tuesday to rework NAFTA as efforts focused on crafting new rules for the auto sector. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez, Dave Graham and Sharay Angulo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.