U.S. auto parts firms urge NAFTA compromise to cover engineering work

WASHINGTON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - A trade group representing U.S. auto parts makers on Monday urged the Trump administration to adopt NAFTA automotive rules that cover research, engineering, design and software development work as part of regional value content goals.

The alternative proposal from the Motor and Equipment Manufacturers Association (MEMA) was sent to U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer as a sixth round of negotiations to modernize the North American Free Trade Agreement began in Montreal. (Reporting by David Lawder; editing by Grant McCool)