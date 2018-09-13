Canada foreign minister briefing PM for second time in a day on NAFTA

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland was briefing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for the second time in a few hours on talks to update NAFTA and will speak to reporters later on Wednesday, a government official said.

The official gave no details. A Canadian source had earlier told Reuters that Freeland planned to travel to Washington for fresh talks on the North American Free Trade Agreement, with the two sides still struggling to settle differences on some issues. (Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Toni Reinhold)