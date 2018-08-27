Canada PM agreed with Mexico in phone call on tri-lateral NAFTA

OTTAWA, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke to Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto on Sunday and both agreed to the tri-lateral nature of the NAFTA deal, the prime minister’s office said on Monday amid news that the United States and Mexico have reached an agreement on trade.

“The leaders discussed the ongoing negotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement and shared their commitment to reaching a successful conclusion to this agreement for all three parties,” the prime minister’s office said in a statement.