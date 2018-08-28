FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 28, 2018 / 6:35 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Canada's Trudeau says he will defend dairy farmer protections in NAFTA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday his position on the supply management system that protects Canada’s dairy farmers has not changed and he will defend it as Canada works to renew the NAFTA trade deal with the United States and Mexico.

He also said good progress had been made on auto terms in the talks between Mexico and the United States, and that Canada looked forward to signing a deal as long as it was good for Canadians.

“My position on defending supply management has not changed,” he told reporters during a visit to the province of Quebec. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)

