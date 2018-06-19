FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 19, 2018 / 5:35 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Canada foreign minister: deal to update NAFTA is still possible

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, June 19 (Reuters) - The Canadian government believes a deal to update the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) is still possible despite a U.S. move to impose tariffs on Canadian and Mexican steel and aluminum, Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Tuesday.

Freeland also told legislators that she was convinced there was goodwill and a desire to modernize NAFTA as negotiations on revamping the 1994 pact have effectively stalled while Canada and Mexico struggle to accommodate U.S. demands for major changes. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Grant McCool)

