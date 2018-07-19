FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 19, 2018 / 2:15 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Canada plays down Trump comments on NAFTA, sees trilateral deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, July 19 (Reuters) - Canada on Thursday played down U.S. President Donald Trump’s suggestion that he might seek separate trade deals with NAFTA partners Canada and Mexico, noting he has made similar comments before.

David MacNaughton, Canada’s ambassador to the United States, said he was confident that talks to modernize the North American Free Trade Agreement would maintain the trilateral natures of the pact. MacNaughton made his remarks during a news conference in the Canadian province of New Brunswick. (Reporting by David Ljunggren)

