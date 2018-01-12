FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 12, 2018 / 2:04 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Canada welcomes Trump suggestion of NAFTA deadline extension

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Ontario, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Canada welcomes the suggestion by U.S. President Donald Trump that the deadline for concluding talks to modernize NAFTA could be extended, Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters on Friday.

Trump told the Wall Street Journal on Thursday that “a lot of things are hard to negotiate” ahead of a Mexican presidential election later this year. Talks to update the North American Free Trade Agreement are due to wrap up by end-March. (Reporting by David Ljunggren)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.