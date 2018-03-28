FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Basic Materials
March 28, 2018 / 3:45 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Canada's chief NAFTA negotiator says "challenge" to get a deal done in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, March 28 (Reuters) - Canada’s chief NAFTA negotiator said on Wednesday that there is still quite a bit of work to be done at the three-nation talks to modernise North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

When asked by reporters whether NAFTA negotiators were close to a deal, Steve Verheul, Canada’s chief negotiator, said: “No, we’ve got quite a bit of work do yet”. Asked whether a deal could be done in April, he replied: “That would be a bit of a challenge.”

Verheul was speaking to reporters after meeting union representative from Canada and Mexico to discuss NAFTA. (Reporting by David Ljunggren Writing by Denny Thomas Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.