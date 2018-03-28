Canada's chief NAFTA negotiator says "challenge" to get a deal done in April

OTTAWA, March 28 (Reuters) - Canada’s chief NAFTA negotiator said on Wednesday that there is still quite a bit of work to be done at the three-nation talks to modernise North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

When asked by reporters whether NAFTA negotiators were close to a deal, Steve Verheul, Canada’s chief negotiator, said: “No, we’ve got quite a bit of work do yet”. Asked whether a deal could be done in April, he replied: “That would be a bit of a challenge.”

Verheul was speaking to reporters after meeting union representative from Canada and Mexico to discuss NAFTA. (Reporting by David Ljunggren Writing by Denny Thomas Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)