Canada's finmin: takes Trump talk of NAFTA withdrawal seriously

OTTAWA, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau on Monday said Ottawa took U.S. President Donald Trump’s comments about pulling out of NAFTA seriously and said he had no indication when the White House might act.

Morneau, speaking to a New York event arranged by Politico, also said it was clear that a negotiating process was starting in the United States which he hoped would lead to ratification of a new pact designed to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement. (Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)