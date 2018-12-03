Basic Materials
December 3, 2018 / 4:06 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Canada's finmin: takes Trump talk of NAFTA withdrawal seriously

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau on Monday said Ottawa took U.S. President Donald Trump’s comments about pulling out of NAFTA seriously and said he had no indication when the White House might act.

Morneau, speaking to a New York event arranged by Politico, also said it was clear that a negotiating process was starting in the United States which he hoped would lead to ratification of a new pact designed to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement. (Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.