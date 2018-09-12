Canada's Freeland plans NAFTA talks Thurs, much work remains -source

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland is planning to return to Washington to hold more talks on NAFTA on Thursday but plenty of work remains before the two sides can strike a deal, a well-placed Canadian source said on Wednesday.

“I expect we’ll probably have several more sessions. This won’t get resolved in an afternoon,” said the source, who declined to be identified given the sensitivity of the situation. Freeland plans to fly to Washington late Wednesday assuming the weather is good enough, the source added. (Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Denny Thomas and Chizu Nomiyama)