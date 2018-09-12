FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 12, 2018 / 5:39 PM / Updated 24 minutes ago

Canada's Freeland plans NAFTA talks Thurs, much work remains -source

1 Min Read

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland is planning to return to Washington to hold more talks on NAFTA on Thursday but plenty of work remains before the two sides can strike a deal, a well-placed Canadian source said on Wednesday.

“I expect we’ll probably have several more sessions. This won’t get resolved in an afternoon,” said the source, who declined to be identified given the sensitivity of the situation. Freeland plans to fly to Washington late Wednesday assuming the weather is good enough, the source added. (Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Denny Thomas and Chizu Nomiyama)

