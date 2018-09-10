FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 10, 2018 / 8:13 PM / Updated an hour ago

Canada's Freeland to hold NAFTA talks in Washington on Tuesday

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland will meet U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in Washington on Tuesday to discuss talks to renew the NAFTA trade pact, a government official said on Monday.

Freeland spokesman Adam Austen did not give details. After more than a year of talks, Canada and the United States are still trying to resolve differences over the North American Free Trade Agreement, which also includes Mexico. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Diane Craft)

