OTTAWA, May 30 (Reuters) - Canada will “respond appropriately” to any U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Wednesday, with a temporary exemption set to expire at the end of the week.

Freeland reiterated Canada’s position that talks on renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and possible U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs are separate. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Dan Grebler)