September 25, 2018 / 12:37 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Canada's PM sees possibility of building on U.S.-Mexico NAFTA deal

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday took a cautious line over talks to update NAFTA, saying he saw a possibility that Canada could build on a bilateral deal that the United States and Mexico have already struck.

Trudeau made his remarks at event hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations in New York. With time fast running out ahead of a U.S.-imposed deadline to conclude an agreement, Canadian and American negotiators are making slow progress.

Reporting by David Ljunggren

