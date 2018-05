OTTAWA, May 25 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday and raised “strong concerns” about a U.S. probe into car and truck imports that was launched this week, the prime minister’s office said.

The two leaders also discussed the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) negotiations and bringing talks to a timely conclusion, Trudeau’s office said in a statement. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr Editing by James Dalgleish)