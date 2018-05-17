Canada's Trudeau says feeling positive about NAFTA talks

NEW YORK, May 17 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday said he felt positive about talks to update the NAFTA trade pact, which U.S. officials say need to be wrapped up very quickly for the current Congress to vote on a final text.

“There is a good deal on the table ... it’s right down to the last conversations,” Trudeau told the Economic Club of New York, saying that senior Canadian officials were in the United States for talks on the negotiations.