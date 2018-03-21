FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 21, 2018

Canada's Trudeau says remains optimistic about NAFTA deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, March 21 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday he remained optimistic Canada would get a good deal on NAFTA, adding he was aware of the time pressures imposed on the negotiations by the U.S. and Mexican elections.

“We continue to be optimistic about our capacity to get to a good win-win-win (deal),” Trudeau told reporters when asked about the trade talks. “We are very aware of the time pressures in both the United States and Mexico regarding the mid-terms and regarding the Mexican elections and we are there working very very hard.” (Reporting by David Ljunggren, Writing by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

