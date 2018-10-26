FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 26, 2018 / 1:53 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Canada's U.S. envoy thinks metals tariffs will be settled soon

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Canada’s ambassador to Washington on Friday struck an optimistic tone over a dispute with the United States over metals tariffs, saying he thought both sides would resolve their differences “sooner rather than later”.

David MacNaughton made his remarks to a business audience in the Ontario town of Niagara-on-the-Lake. Canadian officials said earlier in the month they were pessimistic about the chances of a quick solution. (Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.