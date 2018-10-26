Canada's U.S. envoy thinks metals tariffs will be settled soon

OTTAWA, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Canada’s ambassador to Washington on Friday struck an optimistic tone over a dispute with the United States over metals tariffs, saying he thought both sides would resolve their differences “sooner rather than later”.

David MacNaughton made his remarks to a business audience in the Ontario town of Niagara-on-the-Lake. Canadian officials said earlier in the month they were pessimistic about the chances of a quick solution. (Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)