OTTAWA, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo on Monday discussed his concerns about new Canadian tariffs on steel during a call with Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, a Canadian government source said.

Guajardo said last week he rejected Canada’s move to impose new quotas and tariffs on imports of seven categories of steel from many countries, including Mexico. (Reporting by David Ljunggren, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)