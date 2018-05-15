FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Basic Materials
May 15, 2018 / 7:31 PM / in 21 minutes

NAFTA nations 'very close' to agreeing deal -Canadian prime minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, May 15 (Reuters) - The United States, Mexico and Canada are “very close” to agreeing a deal to modernize the NAFTA trade pact, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday, hours after a top Mexican official said major challenges remained.

“There is very much an eminently achievable outcome ... and we are very close. We will continue in the coming days to work hard to try and get there,” Trudeau told reporters at a televised event in Calgary, Alberta.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Grant McCool

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.