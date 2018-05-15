NAFTA nations 'very close' to agreeing deal -Canadian prime minister

OTTAWA, May 15 (Reuters) - The United States, Mexico and Canada are “very close” to agreeing a deal to modernize the NAFTA trade pact, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday, hours after a top Mexican official said major challenges remained.

“There is very much an eminently achievable outcome ... and we are very close. We will continue in the coming days to work hard to try and get there,” Trudeau told reporters at a televised event in Calgary, Alberta.