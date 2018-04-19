FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 19, 2018 / 7:37 PM / Updated an hour ago

NAFTA partners making progress on autos -Freeland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 19 (Reuters) - The parties to the North American Free Trade Agreement are making progress on the issue of rules of origin for autos, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Thursday.

“I will say that we have been making good progress on the rules of origin in our conversations with the U.S., with Mexico, and in our trilateral conversation,” Freeland told reporters after a meeting in Washington to discuss the trade pact, which Canada, Mexico and the United States are in the midst of renegotiating.

Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Andrea Ricci

