Trudeau says Canadians are tough negotiators

OTTAWA, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday that the United States is finding NAFTA talks tough because Canadians are tough negotiators.

Trudeau’s comments comes a day after U.S. President Donald Trump said he had rejected the Canadian prime minister’s request for a one-on-one meeting, though Trudeau’s spokeswoman said no meeting was requested.

“The Americans are finding that the negotiations are tough because Canadians are tough negotiators, as we should be,” Trudeau told reporters on the way into a regular weekly cabinet meeting in Ottawa. “But a good fair deal is still very possible. We won’t sign a bad deal for Canadians,” he added. (Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)