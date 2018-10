WASHINGTON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump will hold a news conference on the new trade deal to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement on Monday at 11 a.m. (1500 GMT), he said on Twitter.

The conference, to take place in the White House’s Rose Garden, will come shortly before Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses the deal reached late Sunday night in his own press conference. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Susan Heavey)