Senior U.S. Democrats question Trump's U.S.-Mexico trade deal

WASHINGTON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Senior Democrats in the U.S. Congress on Tuesday questioned President Donald Trump’s bilateral trade deal with Mexico, with Senator Chuck Schumer saying there were “serious legal concerns” about the deal getting “fast-track” Senate consideration.

If Trump leaves Canada out and brings only a bilateral U.S.-Mexico trade deal to the Senate for ratification as a replacement for NAFTA, the president will face an uphill struggle, lawmakers said.

Only a trilateral trade pact would be eligible for “fast-track,” 51-vote Senate approval, while a bilateral deal would need 60 votes and that would require some support for the deal from potentially skeptical Democrats, they said.

The United States and Mexico agreed to an overhaul of the North American Free Trade Agreement on Monday, with Canada still in talks. (Reporting by Richard Cowan Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Rosalba O’Brien)