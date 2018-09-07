FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 7, 2018 / 2:33 PM / Updated an hour ago

White House adviser Kudlow says dairy still blocking progress on NAFTA talks

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday that issues over dairy continued to block progress on talks between the United States and Canada to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

“The United States would rather have a trade deal with Canada, but it has to be a good deal. And the word that continues to block the deal is M-I-L-K, OK?” Kudlow said in an interview with Fox Business Network.

“Milk, dairy, drop the barriers, give our farmers a break and we can fix some other things,” Kudlow added. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Tim Ahmann; Writing by Makini Brice)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.