September 5, 2018 / 3:32 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Canada's Freeland says looks forward to "constructive" U.S. trade talks

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Canadian Foreign Minster Chrystia Freeland said on Wednesday she looked forward to “constructive” discussions with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer as the two resumed talks to try to resolve trade differences and agree on trilateral updates to the North American Free Trade Agreement.

“Our officials have continued to work hard and constructively over the weekend. And we are looking forward to constructive conversations today,” Freeland told reporters as she entered USTR offices in Washington. (Reporting by David Lawder and Makini Brice Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

