Canada's Freeland says optimistic about NAFTA talks this week

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Wednesday progress made by the United States and Mexico to resolve their trade differences set the stage for productive talks toward a revamped North American Free Trade Agreement.

“We are optimistic about having some very good, productive conversations this week,” Freeland told reporters as she entered the U.S. Trade Representative’s Office for further talks. (Reporting by Makini Brice and David Lawder Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)