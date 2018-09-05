FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 5, 2018 / 5:35 PM / Updated an hour ago

Canada's Freeland says trade talks with U.S. still 'constructive'

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, departing from a meeting with the top U.S. trade negotiator, said on Wednesay talks between the two nations aimed at revamping the North American Free Trade agreement continued to be “constructive.”

“We continue to work hard,” she said after meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. “The atmosphere continues to be constructive and positive. There is good faith and good will on both sides.”

Freeland said each negotiating team would now have separate discussions, before the two reconvened later in the day for further talks. (Reporting by David Lawder and Jason Lange; Writing by Tim Ahmann)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.