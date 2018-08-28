Canadian NAFTA negotiator says "encouraged" by U.S.-Mexico progress

WASHINGTON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Tuesday she was “encouraged” by progress made by the United States and Mexico towards a new North American Free Trade Agreement.

Starting her first negotiating session at the U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer’s office in several months, Freeland told reporters: “We are encouraged by the progress that the U.S. and Mexico have made, particularly on cars and labor, and I’m looking forward to the conversation with Ambassador Lighthizer.”