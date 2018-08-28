FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 28, 2018 / 9:20 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Canadian NAFTA negotiator says "encouraged" by U.S.-Mexico progress

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Tuesday she was “encouraged” by progress made by the United States and Mexico towards a new North American Free Trade Agreement.

Starting her first negotiating session at the U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer’s office in several months, Freeland told reporters: “We are encouraged by the progress that the U.S. and Mexico have made, particularly on cars and labor, and I’m looking forward to the conversation with Ambassador Lighthizer.”

Reporting by David Lawder, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
