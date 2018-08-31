U.S., Canadian teams 'not there yet' on NAFTA deal-Freeland

WASHINGTON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - NAFTA negotiators from the Canada and the United States are “not there yet,” in resolving differences keeping them from a deal to modernize the North American Free Trade Agreement, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Friday.

Freeland, speaking to reporters outside the U.S. Trade Representative’s office, vowed to defend Canada’s national interests.

“We’re looking for a good deal, not just any deal. And we’ll only agree to a deal that is a good deal for Canada. We’re not there yet,” Freeland said.