FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 31, 2018 / 3:34 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S., Canadian teams 'not there yet' on NAFTA deal-Freeland

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - NAFTA negotiators from the Canada and the United States are “not there yet,” in resolving differences keeping them from a deal to modernize the North American Free Trade Agreement, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Friday.

Freeland, speaking to reporters outside the U.S. Trade Representative’s office, vowed to defend Canada’s national interests.

“We’re looking for a good deal, not just any deal. And we’ll only agree to a deal that is a good deal for Canada. We’re not there yet,” Freeland said.

Reporting by David Lawder Editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.