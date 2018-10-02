Germany welcomes U.S., Canada and Mexico trade pact

BERLIN, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Germany welcomes a trade agreement between the United States, Canada and Mexico, a spokeswoman for the German foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

The spokeswoman added that the conclusion of a rules-based trade agreement that conforms to the World Trade Organisation’s framework was in the interests of Germany and its economy.

Washington and Ottawa reached an agreement on Sunday after weeks of tense bilateral talks to update the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement. The United States had forged a separate trade deal with Mexico, the third member of NAFTA, in August. (Reporting by Michelle Martin Editing by Madeline Chambers)