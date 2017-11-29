FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexican economy minister says U.S. NAFTA autos proposal "not viable"
Sections
Featured
Speed hurts quality at Tesla, some workers say
Autos
Speed hurts quality at Tesla, some workers say
Big Brother looms as Supreme Court tackles cellphone dispute
Supreme Court
Big Brother looms as Supreme Court tackles cellphone dispute
Scientists take major step toward creating artificial life
Science
Scientists take major step toward creating artificial life
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 29, 2017 / 8:59 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Mexican economy minister says U.S. NAFTA autos proposal "not viable"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said on Wednesday that a Trump administration demand for a U.S.-specific automotive content requirement in NAFTA was “not viable,” and declined to say when Mexico would offer a counterproposal.

At a news conference following a series of meetings with U.S. trade officials and lawmakers in Washington, Guajardo said that Mexico was still trying to understand the U.S. proposals to require 50 percent of vehicles’ value content be produced in the United States as part of updated North American Free Trade Agreement rules.

“It’s not viable at this point,” Guajardo said of the U.S. proposals, adding: “Eventually we are going to have to put on the table a counterproposal.” (Reporting by David Lawder; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.