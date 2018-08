WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said on Friday there were “very good probabilities” Mexico and the United States could resolve key issues between themselves in NAFTA trade talks next week.

Guajardo said after meetings with U.S. officials in Washington that Canada was likely to soon rejoin discussions to overhaul the North American Free Trade Agreement between the three countries. (Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)