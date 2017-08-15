FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NAFTA negotiators aiming for 'ambitious' first round of talks-USTR official
#Market News
August 15, 2017 / 2:46 PM / 2 months ago

NAFTA negotiators aiming for 'ambitious' first round of talks-USTR official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Negotiators from Canada, Mexico and the United States are aiming for an ambitious first round of NAFTA talks starting on Wednesday, a senior U.S. trade official said on Tuesday, as the countries work to wrap up negotiations by early next year.

The USTR official, speaking to reporters on a conference call, said the sides would all be submitting a substantial number of proposals during the first week of the talks for renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) in Washington.

“We are actually going to be quite ambitious in this first round,” the USTR official said without elaborating on specifics of the proposals.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and David Lawder

