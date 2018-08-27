CORRECTED-U.S.-Mexico trade deal has six year reviews, no expiry -U.S. official

(Corrects to ‘United’ from ‘Untied’ typographical error, 1st paragraph)

WASHINGTON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The United States and Mexico have agreed to a 16-year lifespan for the North American Free Trade agreement, with a review every six years that can extend the pact for 16 years more, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Monday.

The plan would not contain an automatic expiration for NAFTA as proposed in the prior U.S. demand for a “sunset clause.”