FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Corrections News
August 27, 2018 / 5:12 PM / Updated an hour ago

CORRECTED-U.S.-Mexico trade deal has six year reviews, no expiry -U.S. official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to ‘United’ from ‘Untied’ typographical error, 1st paragraph)

WASHINGTON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The United States and Mexico have agreed to a 16-year lifespan for the North American Free Trade agreement, with a review every six years that can extend the pact for 16 years more, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Monday.

The plan would not contain an automatic expiration for NAFTA as proposed in the prior U.S. demand for a “sunset clause.”

Reporting by David Lawder; editing by Grant McCool

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.