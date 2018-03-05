FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 5, 2018 / 10:02 PM / in 18 hours

US trade envoy says tariffs are an incentive to get NAFTA deal done

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, March 5 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposed blanket tariffs on steel and aluminum imports are an “incentive” for Canada and Mexico to conclude a NAFTA trade deal with the United States, Trump’s trade envoy said on Monday after NAFTA negotiators ended the latest round of renegotiation talks.

“I presented it as a positive thing,” U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told reporters, adding: “It is my view that it’s an incentive to get a deal.”

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Will Dunham

