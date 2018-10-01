USTR predicts new trade deal with Canada, Mexico will pass Congress

WASHINGTON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Monday he believed the new trade pact with Mexico and Canada will pass Congress with substantial majorities because it contains benefits for all.

Lighthizer, speaking to reporters after President Donald Trump made remarks on the agreement at the White House, said the United States will be willing to discuss the tariff dispute with Canada “after we take a few days to catch our breath.” (Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Alexander)