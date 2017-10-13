Mexican and Canadian officials resist "sunset clause" in NAFTA

MEXICO CITY, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Officials from Mexico and Canada said on Friday that talks underway to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) should not add a so-called “sunset clause” that would force renegotiations of the $1 trillion pact every five years.

Mexico’s economy minister Ildefonso Guajardo, speaking on Mexican television, said NAFTA should not require the three trade partners to rehash the treaty every five years or see it disappear, as proposed by U.S. negotiators.

He added that if the United States opts to abandon the treaty, as President Donald Trump has threatened to do, Mexico and Canada would still be subject to NAFTA rules.

Canada’s international trade minister François-Philippe Champagne, speaking with Guajardo on the same television program, said a sunset clause would cause uncertainty. (Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)