Mexico cenbank says U.S. NAFTA withdrawal would hit peso, inflation

MEXICO CITY, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Mexican central bank governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon said on Wednesday that if the United States decided to withdraw from NAFTA, there would likely be an impact on the peso and the goal of reducing inflation would become more complex.

Diaz de Leon was responding to a question about a Reuters report that Canada is increasingly convinced that President Donald Trump will soon announce the United States intends to pull out of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

The story sent the Canadian and Mexican currencies lower and hurt stocks. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Sandra Maler)