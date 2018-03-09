Mexico economy minister sees potential to resolve NAFTA pre-election

ACAPULCO, March 9 (Reuters) - Mexico’s economy minister said on Friday that he sees potential to resolve the re-negotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement before the Mexican presidential election on July 1.

“For me, there is a real space to land this before the Mexican election,” Ildefonso Guajardo said at the Mexican banking association’s annual convention in the seaside resort of Acapulco.

Mexico, Canada and the United States last week closed the seventh round of talks aimed at modernizing the treaty. (Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher)