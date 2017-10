MEXICO CITY, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Mexico’s economy minister Ildefonso Guajardo told Mexican lawmakers on Tuesday that he has no problem with a potential NAFTA pledge to prevent currency manipulation, as long as it does not affect domestic monetary policy.

Mexico, the United States and Canada are in the midst of tough talks to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), with the latest round of formal discussions scheduled to take place next month.