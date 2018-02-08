FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 8, 2018 / 3:31 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

Mexico to make regional content proposal for autos in next round of NAFTA talks - senior official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Mexico will make a proposal for regional content requirements for autos at the next round of talks to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) in Mexico later this month, a senior Mexican official said on Wednesday.

Rogelio Garza, Mexico’s deputy minister for industry and commerce, said in an interview with Reuters that there is “very little” room to increase regional content requirements for autos, noting that the system is designed to control costs. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera; Writing by Julia Love; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.