January 11, 2018 / 2:17 AM / Updated an hour ago

Mexico will leave NAFTA talks if Trump triggers withdrawal process -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Mexico will leave the NAFTA negotiating table if U.S. President Donald Trump decides to trigger the 6-month process to withdraw from the trade pact, three Mexican sources with knowledge of the talks told Reuters on Wednesday.

Reuters reported earlier in the day that Canada is increasingly convinced that Trump will soon announce the United States intends to pull out of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), sending the Canadian and Mexican currencies lower and hurting stocks.

Reporting by Anthony Esposito, Adriana Barrera and David Alire Garcia; Editing by Sandra Maler

