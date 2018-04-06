NAFTA deal within reach soon - senior Mexican official

MEXICO CITY, April 6 (Reuters) - An agreement between Canada, the United States and Mexico on a revamped North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) is within reach, a senior official with Mexico’s economy ministry said on Friday.

“I’m very convinced and have a good expectation that we will reach an agreement on the free trade agreement very, very soon,” said Rogelio Garza, Mexico’s deputy minister for industry and commerce.

Top U.S., Mexican and Canadian trade officials are meeting on Friday in Washington to discuss prospects for a deal to update NAFTA, under pressure from the United States to reach a quick agreement despite several unresolved issues. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito Editing by Susan Thomas)