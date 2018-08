WASHINGTON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on Tuesday he believed the United States can reach a trade deal with Canada this week after coming to an agreement with Mexico.

Asked on CNBC if he can think the deal with Canada can be wrapped up this week, Mnuchin said, “I do. I think our objective is to try to get Canada aboard quickly.” (Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Susan Heavey;)