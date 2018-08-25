FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 25, 2018 / 4:02 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

U.S. softens stance on NAFTA sunset clause -Mexican official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Mexico’s incoming trade negotiator said on Saturday that the United States, in talks to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement, had softened its position on a “sunset clause” that would force a renegotiation of the deal every five years.

“It’s going to come out. It’s no longer what the United States was putting first in any way,” Jesus Seade, designated chief negotiator of Mexico’s next government, told reporters outside the U.S. Trade Representative’s office.

He also said that a “correct focus” on NAFTA’s energy chapter has already been substantially agreed. (Reporting by Sharay Angulo in Washington Writing by Daina Beth Solomon Editing by Matthew Lewis)

