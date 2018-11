BUENOS AIRES, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The Office of Canada’s Prime Minister said on Thursday the leaders of Mexico, Canada and the United States would attend the signing ceremony for a new North American trade deal on Friday.

The signing ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. in Buenos Aires (1200 GMT). (Reporting by David Ljunggren in Ottawa and Caroline Stauffer in Buenos Aires Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)