WASHINGTON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Friday confirmed off-record, hard-line comments he had made about the United States’ negotiating stance in trade talks with Canada, saying on Twitter: “At least Canada knows where I stand.”

The Toronto Star reported earlier on Friday that Trump had told Bloomberg News off the record that any trade deal with Canada would be “totally on our terms.” (Reporting by Tim Ahmann Editing by Susan Thomas)